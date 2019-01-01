Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Victoria's Secret
Lace Cheekini Panty
$16.50
$6.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Victoria's Secret
Featured in 1 story
The Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale Is Here
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Blush
Theory High Waist Brief
$30.00
$15.00
from
Blush
BUY
DETAILS
Old Navy
Women's Jersey Hipster 3-packs
$10.94
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Girl Power Thong
$10.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Else Lingerie
Petunia High Waist Brief
$75.00
from
Else Lingerie
BUY
More from Victoria's Secret
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
No Show Cheeky Panty
$10.50
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
Tease Rebel Travel Fragrance Mist & Lotion Gift Set
$30.00
$10.99
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Eau De Parfum
$55.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Victoria's Secret
Best-of Eau De Parfum Gift Set
$45.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted