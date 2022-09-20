Self Portrait

Lace And Satin-trimmed Crepe Playsuit

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Self-Portrait's playsuit is such an elegant and unique choice for contemporary brides. Tailored from ivory crepe, it has a slim fit detailed with satin peak lapels and delicate lace trims along the relaxed shorts. Use the optional belt to define your waist and complement the deep V-neckline with a lariat pendant. Wear it with: HVN Tote, The Row Sandals.