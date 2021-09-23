United States
La Roche-Posay
Micellar Foaming Water Face Cleanser
$15.30
At Skin Elite
Foaming Water Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin CLEANSING MICELLAR FOAMING WATER This micellar foaming water is a rinsable water face cleanser that gently cleanses and softens skin, without disrupting skin's natural pH. Dirt-encapsulating micelles in the formula attract dirt, oil, and makeup, making it easy to rinse impurities from skin. Gentle micellar water face cleanser attracts dirt and oil on skin without disrupting skin's pH. Gentle, water-like texture.
More from La Roche-Posay
More from Skin Care
Herbivore Botanicals
Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask
$38.40$48.00Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil - For Oily & Acne-prone Skin
$57.60$72.00Herbivore Botanicals