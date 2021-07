La Roche-Posay

La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo Plus

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

A corrective moisturiser that hydrates the skin and targets blemishes, imperfections and marks. Ideal for oily, imperfection-prone skin with clogged pores. Effaclar Duo (+) is a unclogging moisturiser for blemish-prone skin. Targets imperfections, clogged pores and marks.