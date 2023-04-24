La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen Spf 60

$32.99

Description Facial sunscreen with broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 60 protection. Lightweight, matte finish fluid, formulated with Cell-Ox Shield technology + antioxidants. Fast absorbing, non-whitening face sunscreen. Packaging received may vary Benefits Sunscreen visibly reduces appearance of sun damage. Suitable to use under makeup. Oxybenzone and Octinoxate-free. Suggested Use Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure, reapply every 2 hrs. For normal to combination skin. Water resistant 80 mins.