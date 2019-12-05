Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
La Prairie
La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift
$480.00
Buy Now
Review It
At La Prairie
20 ml / 0.7 oz $ 480 Product Actions Add to cart options Details https://www.laprairie.com/default/skin-caviar-collection/eye-lift/95790-01297-44.html
More from La Prairie
La Prairie
Skin Caviar Loose Powder
£165.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
La Prairie
Cellular Swiss Uv Protection Veil
£160.88
£134.94
from
ParfumDreams
BUY
La Prairie
La Prairie White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire 60ml
£552.00
from
Selfridges & Co.
BUY
La Prairie
White Caviar Crème Extraordinare
C$1023.97
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted