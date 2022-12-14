Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Mejuri
La Dome Ring
£500.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mejuri
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Heirloom Ring
BUY
£500.00
Mejuri
Ray Jewels
Ali Star Ring
BUY
£155.00
Ray Jewels
ASOS DESIGN
Ring In Plastic Chubby Swiggle Design
BUY
£3.00
£6.00
ASOS
Aimos
Triple Star Set Ring
BUY
£165.00
Aimos
More from Mejuri
Mejuri
Heirloom Ring
BUY
£500.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
La Dome Ring
BUY
£500.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
BUY
£128.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Daily Mini Hoops
BUY
£48.00
Mejuri
More from Rings
Mejuri
Heirloom Ring
BUY
£500.00
Mejuri
Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Joy Solitaire (price Upon Request)
BUY
Bucherer
Ray Jewels
Ali Star Ring
BUY
£155.00
Ray Jewels
ASOS DESIGN
Ring In Plastic Chubby Swiggle Design
BUY
£3.00
£6.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted