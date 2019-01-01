Chanel

La Creme Main Hand Cream

$50.00

What it is: A moisturizing, brightening and protective hand cream with an innovative design.What it does: Formulated to absorb quickly into skin without leaving a sticky residue, the cream leaves skin 40% more protected (instrumental evaluation of 22 women eight hours after applicatoin), and 45% more hydrated (self-evaluation by 33 women after two months of use). Regenerating and brightening iris pallida protects the skin barrier and helps to diminish the appearance of dark spots. Hydrating and softening May rose wax leaves a moisturizing, protective veil on skin for lasting benefits.How to use: Apply as desired.- 1.7 oz."/