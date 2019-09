Kyoto Nishikawa

Kyoto Nishikawa Hugvie Huggable Communication & Relaxation Body Pillow (pink, Regular)

Hugvie is the world’s first body pillow in the simplest form of human body - with a holder for audio communication! All you have to do is turn on your cellphone or tablet, insert it in the “head” of Hugvie, and listen to your loved ones. You will feel them VERY close as if they were sitting right next to you. Experience the next-generation way of communication with Hugvie!