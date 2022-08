Hot Octopuss

Kurve

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hot Octopuss

The mystery of the G-spot is solved! KURVE features our patented dual-motor Treble and Bass technology™, offering the ultimate in user customisation. Boasting a soft gel tip that provides a broad surface area and ergonomic contours that ensure the right kind of pressure just where you want it. KURVE is a sex toy superhero on a mission to seek out your G-spot.