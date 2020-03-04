Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Pai Skincare
Kukui & Jojoba Bead Skin Brightening Exfoliator
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
Need a few alternatives?
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Moroccanoil
Body Polishing Scrub
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
goop
G.nite Bedtime Bath Soak
$35.00
from
goop
BUY
Shea Moisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
£12.99
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Pai Skincare
Pai Skincare
Avocado & Jojoba Hydrating Day Cream
£36.00
from
Pai Skincare
BUY
Pai Skincare
Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil
$44.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
More from Body Care
Clarins
Hand And Nail Treatment Cream
£23.00
from
Clarins
BUY
PRIMA
Skin Therapy Ultra-rich Cbd Body Butter
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Crest
Professional Effects Whitestrips, 44 Count
$68.00
$44.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Rothy's
Rosebud Mary Jane
$155.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted