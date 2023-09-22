Korres

Korres Cashmere Kumquat Eau De Toilette

$75.00

Benefits Cruelty-free •Vegan •Sulphate-free The MECCA view A fragrance inspired by the feel of cashmere on bare skin. This sophisticated fragrance features delicate notes of sweet kumquat, orange blossom, soft vanilla and cashmere. Fragrance notes Kumquat, mandarin, orange, orange blossom, jasmine, almond, cashmere, cedarwood and vanilla. Made without Polycyclic musks, nitro musks, phthalates, petroleum derived mineral oils, silicone, propylene glycol, ethanolamines, ammonia. Usage Lightly spray fragrance on your pulse points. Refresh throughout the day as desired. Item Code I-047621