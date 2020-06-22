BelleJiu

Korean Exfoliating Bath Washcloth, Set Of 15

100% Viscose Natural Skin Exfoliation – These exfoliating scrub bath mittens can help clean away dirt, oils, and impurities all over your body to leave it looking soft and radiant. Gently Lift Away Impurities – Our body washcloths are ideal for removing dry, dead skin cells and other pore-clogging impurities to reduce blackheads and breakouts. Full-Body Cleaning – We recommend using these wash cloths in the bath or shower on your shoulders, legs, thighs, back, feet and arms to get a deeper, efficient clean. Washable and Reusable – Crafted with premium viscose rayon our washcloths for women and men can be machine washed and tumble dried for long-lasting value. Trusted Quality Assurance – Here at [BelleJiu] we take the quality of our products seriously, which is why every order comes backed by unbeatable customer service. Lift away dirt, impurities, and dead skin cells with advanced exfoliating washcloths that help keep your skin looking youthful and radiant. While there are many different facial exfoliators out there today, few are designed to help eliminate the impurities and dead skin cells that buildup on your back, arms, legs, and other areas on your body. That’s why we created [BelleJiu] Korean Exfoliating Washcloths that help clean and clarify your skin more effectively to help diminish acne breakouts and keep skin looking younger, healthier, and more vibrant. Product Details: Korean-Style Exfoliating Washcloths (15 Pc. Set) Helps Clean and Clarify Back and Body Woven with 100% Viscose Rayon Gentle on Dry, Sensitive, or Irritated Skin Diminish Acne Breakouts and Eliminate Impurities Dimensions: 5” x 6” (Each) Machine Washable and Reusable Note: Not Recommended for Facial Use Keep skin softer and more vibrant by exfoliating your back and body with a deep-cleaning Korean washcloth from [BelleJiu] by clicking Add to Cart above.