Kora Organics

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

$83.00

At Sephora Australia

This moisturising oil is made with certified organic noni extract, rosehip oil, pomegranate oil and sea buckthorn oil to create a rich source of antioxidants and essential fatty acids. The formula is designed to absorb quickly into dehydrated skin to smooth, nourish, and brighten while providing a natural glow. Skin feels softer, smoother, well-hydrated, and plumper, and the visible effects of sun damage and scarring appear diminished. The oil also assists in boosting natural radiance and creating a more even tone.