Frye

Kole Asymmetrical Sandal

$79.00 $29.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Sporty chic with a twist. Made from a mix of tumbled buffalo leather and geometric webbing, this asymmetrical sandal boasts a boho vibe for summer days and nights. Set on an espadrille sole, it boasts accents including bold blanket stitch detailing and the iconic harness ring. Ultra-comfortable footbeds and easy hook-and-loop back strap deliver that effortless vacation vibe, no matter where you wear it. Sizing: True to size. - Open toe - Espadrille midsole - Back hook-and-loop strap closure - Imported Textile and leather upper, rubber sole Item #6535660