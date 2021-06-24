United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Frye
Kole Asymmetrical Sandal
$79.00$29.98
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care Sporty chic with a twist. Made from a mix of tumbled buffalo leather and geometric webbing, this asymmetrical sandal boasts a boho vibe for summer days and nights. Set on an espadrille sole, it boasts accents including bold blanket stitch detailing and the iconic harness ring. Ultra-comfortable footbeds and easy hook-and-loop back strap deliver that effortless vacation vibe, no matter where you wear it. Sizing: True to size. - Open toe - Espadrille midsole - Back hook-and-loop strap closure - Imported Textile and leather upper, rubber sole Item #6535660