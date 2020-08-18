Abiola Olusola

Knotted Cropped Adire Top

$230.00

The Knotted Cropped Adire Top by Nigerian apparel brand Abiola Olusola features an asymmetrical shape, a pop of pink fringe in the back, and a red and white print crafted by Adire artisans in Abeokuta. This versatile piece can be dressed up with a skirt and heels or paired with your favorite denim for an easy, eye-catching summer look. Nigerian designer Abiola Olusola's SS20 collection was inspired by 1990s grunge and Northern Nomadic tribes and explores dualities in nature - light and darkness, hard and soft, ease and rigidity. Styled with: Mix Print Adire Skirt Cotton Care: Dry clean only Model wears a size small Model is 5’11”, Waist 25”, Bust 31”, Hip 33” Handmade in Lagos, Nigeria