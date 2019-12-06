Flora Vogue

Four Directions Spandex Knitted Velvet,dty 75d/144f √√Arrived time probability:6-8 days 25.84% , 9-12 days 65.42% ,12-15 days 7.15%, 16-30 days:1.59%. who are lucky to be favored by God♣♣Material: 85%Polyester, Knot Ball Pillow feel soft and Huggable,Expedited Shipping Cost $15.00 Per Pillow. 3-5 Work days Arrived. ♣♣ Knot Ball Pillow SIze:37*37*7CM,15*15*3" Tolerate:2.54CM,1"please contact me any time ,if you thought the pillow was small than you image ,i could teach you how to make its bigger 1.5"-2" than before,reply you in hours ♣♣Machine Wash: Regular Wash. ♣♣MORE LIGHT WEIGHT:NORMAL IMPROVED WEIGHT(600-850G,1.65LB-1.87LB),WE CAN CONTRAL ITS EASY ,EVERY KNOT PILLOW BY MY HANDMADE,UPDATE:2019/4/8.♣♣Economical promote : TO ORDER TO EXPLORE NEW MARKER , We promote Knot Ball Pillow as cost price. SAVE YOUR MORE MONEY. ♣♣More Comfortable ,More Stereo Feeling,Your Livingroom More Modern and Fun. Cyprinus Carpio Creative Knot Ball Pillow Rose Flower Cushion Sofa Lumbar Pillow Household Throw Pillow Decoration ●Knot Ball Pillow creative product is a styled pillow called Knot, which looks like a traditional knot. Although Knot has a variety of colors, the outer layers are all made of high quality a rope in the rope. ● pletely and turn it into a long, thick, huge plush thread, and then tie knots according to the instructions, so that you can make all kinds of shapes. Let you all wish for one time. ●Material: Spandex Tetrahedral Elasctic Knitted Fabrics, feel soft and Huggable，More Comfortable ,More Stereo Feeling,Your Livingroom More Modern and Fun。 ●Ideal Gift: Nice gift for yourself or your family and friends.not only to kids but and adult will want to get it. They are perfectly to fit to any kind the interior. ●The Size Informations Are Just For Reference Differences Due To Manual Measurement, Thanks. Note: ●PLEASE NOTED THAT CONTACT ME ,IF YOU WOULD NOT LIKE ALL COLOR ,WE HAVE OTHER 68 COLORS TO CHOOSE,ADDING USD 5 PER PIECE. Due lighting conditions and monitor setting colors can be slightly different, than t