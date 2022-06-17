Eloquii

Knot Front Cutout Swimsuit

$149.95 $39.99

Knot front cutout one piece Fully lined bodice and bikini bottom creates comfortable shaping for a smooth silhouette Bust features powernet lining and fixed foam cups Inner sling shell for superior support and shaping Twisted bodice with cut out panel at waist for coverage High waisted bikini with high cut leg Adjustable and removable shoulder strap Can be worn 3 ways - standard shoulder strap/one shoulder strap/strapless Swimwear must be returned with the original sanitary strip intact or it will returned without refund Model is 5' 10" wearing a size 14 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. CN Item# 1630011