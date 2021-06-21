InfinitiPro by Conair

Knot Dr Dryer Brush

$39.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Knot Dr All-in-One Dryer Brush designed to detangle, defrizz and dry and style with one tool – saving you time! Small Oval Brush Design – ideal for medium to short hair to create a salon blowout. Ionic Technology: includes a powerful, high-voltage ion generator that flattens the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and leaving hair shiny and more manageable Designed with 120 Flexalite™ bristles. Just the right number, spaced just the right way for painless detangling. Epoxy tips for comfort. Removable attachment allows you to use handle to remove excess moisture fromhair before styling The Specs : 3 heat settings plus cool shot, 1,000 watts, single voltage