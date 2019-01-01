Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Serena Williams
Knockout Metallic Jacket
$215.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Serena Williams
Featured in 1 story
Serena Williams’ New Clothing Line Is Glam Slam
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nicole Miller Artelier
Open Moto Gold Leather Jacket
$550.00
from
Nicole Miller
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Leather Biker Jacket
$499.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Patterned Bomber Jacket
$199.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Renew Puffy Puff
$160.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Serena Williams
DETAILS
Serena Williams
Boss Oversized Blazer
$145.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
DETAILS
Serena Williams
Metro Satin Jogger
$175.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
DETAILS
Serena Williams
Essential Mock Crop Top
$75.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
DETAILS
Serena Williams
Essential Pencil Skirt
$88.00
from
Serena Williams
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted