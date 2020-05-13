United States
Universal Standard
Knockout Bike Shorts
$55.00
At Universal Standard
GAME by UNIVERSAL STANDARD: SHOP ALL ACTIVEWEAR A long-length biker short made from sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric engineered by US from the thread up. A soft handfeel creates a next-to-naked sensation as you move. Perfect for any activity including running, yoga, hiking, and, well, biking. Fit: Fitted, Model: 5'11" wearing 4XS_00-0 Model: 5'10 wearing 3XS_2-4