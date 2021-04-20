Knock Knock

What I Love About Mom Fill-in-the-blank Gift Journal

$10.00

This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your mom's the best Just complete each line and voila: you have a uniquely personal gift Mother will read again and again Make it as hilarious, honest, or heartfelt as you choose! Great as a Mother's day gift from kids of all ages Knock Knock is an independent maker of clever gifts, books, and whatever else they can think up; their mission is to bring humor, creativity, and smarts to everyday life This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your mom's the best. Just complete each line and voilà: you have a uniquely personal gift Mother will read again and again. Make it as hilarious, honest, or heartfelt as you choose! Words—to your mother Great as a Mother's day gift from kids of all ages Hardcover with removable clear plastic jacket; 4.5 × 3.25 inches; 112 pages