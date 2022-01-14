Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Knit Midi Dress Set

$148.00

Style No. 64750177; Color Code: 001 This dress and shrug set is equal parts cozy and chic, making for an effortlessly elevated look that's ready for any occasion. About Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out. Includes pullover dress and pull-on shrug Rayon Hand wash Imported Dimensions Shrug: 11.5"L Standard falls 44.5" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Petite falls 41.75" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Plus falls 47.5" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Model Notes Model is 5'10"