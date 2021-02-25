Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Zara
Knit Dress With Straps
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
KNIT DRESS WITH STRAPS Straight neck mini dress with wide straps. 35.90 USD Color: Fuchsia | 5802/027 XS S M L
More from Zara
Zara
Rib Bolero
BUY
$12.90
Zara
Zara
Solid Color Full Length Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Fitted Jumpsuit
BUY
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Satin Effect Geometric Print Scarf
BUY
$17.90
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted