Carhartt

Knit Beanie

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Carhartt

@carhartt With our sewing facilities and supply chain center in Irvine, Kentucky, Estill County is a place many Carhartt employees call home. So when the homes, farms, and businesses of the Estill County community were hit with unprecedented flooding in early March, we knew we had to help. Together, with our national disaster response partner, @teamrubicon, more than 50 Carhartt associates worked to clear emergency routes and assist in debris removal along local roads and muck-outs at homes and businesses. Though the water has since receded, the aftermath of a devastating flood continues to affect this community, and we’re in awe of our associates and @teamrubicon for working tirelessly to keep Estill County’s community strong, hopeful, and united. At Carhartt, our endless quest to help build a better world doesn’t always mean creating something shiny and new. Sometimes, it’s about simply lending a hand in times of need.