Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Stella McCartney
Knickers Of The Week
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Imported 80% cotton/20% silk Hand wash
Need a few alternatives?
Commando
Cotton Bikini
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$19.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Hanky Panky
Organic Cotton Boyshort W/ Lace
$32.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$25.50
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
More from Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney
Metallic Mules
$695.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
Stella McCartney
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt
£225.00
£157.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stella McCartney
Black Viscose Jacket
£160.00
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
Stella McCartney
Utility Ankle Boots
$680.00
$408.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Intimates
H&M
Lace Thong Briefs
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Fruity Booty
Cherry Triangle
$52.18
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
BlueBella
Tabitha Bra And Brief Set
$58.00
$18.00
from
Bluebella
BUY
Maripier × Blush
Nocturne High Leg Bikini
C$20.00
from
Blush
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted