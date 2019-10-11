Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
H&M
Knee-high Leather Boots
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
PREMIUM QUALITY. Leather boots with a straight, knee-high leg section and covered block heels. Leather lining, leather insoles, and rubber soles. Heel heigh
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Knee High Heeled Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Over The Knee Boots
$695.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Lamoda
Cone Heel Over-the-knee Boots
$79.00
from
ASOS
BUY
part&parcel
The Ultimate Wide-calf Boots
$268.00
from
part&parcel
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Costume
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Costume
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Hairband With Spider
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Bodysuit
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Boots
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Knee High Heeled Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
& Other Stories
Croc Leather Knee High Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Dr Martens
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot
$180.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Blundstone
Original Series Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$194.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted