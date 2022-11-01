Magnolia Pearl

Kitty Love Tee

At Free People

Style No. 81034704; Color Code: 011 The perfect vintage-inspired tee featured in an oversized, slouchy fit with worn graphics throughout, cuffed sleeves, and subtle distressing for a true lived-in look. Fit: Oversized, slouchy fit Features: Scoop neckline, dropped shoulders, distressing throughout Why We <3 It: The perfect throw-on-and-go tee designed to be layered up or styled solo. Magnolia Pearl Artful and perfectly distressed, Magnolia Pearl creates one-of-a-kind, unique pieces. Made from natural fibers & upcycled vintage, all Magnolia Pearl items are individually handcrafted. Inconsistency is part of the products originality, character, and hand-made quality. Due to the nature of the materials used, no two items will be 100% identical. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Gentle Import