KitchenAid

Kitchenaid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

$379.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

The high-performance, 325-watt KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is reason enough for you to get busy in the kitchen. With a 5 qt. durable stainless steel mixing bowl and 10 speed settings, this all-metal, tilt-back-head mixer is a kitchen essential.