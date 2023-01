H&M

Kitchen Utensil Holder

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

New Arrival Glazed stoneware pot, perfect for storing kitchen utensils. Small loop handles and a small base. Diameter 5 3/4 in. Height 7 1/2 in. Weight 1,56 kg Composition Main part: Stone ware 100% Art. No. 1146629002