Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
Kiss

Kiss Nail Art Paints - Masquerade

$6.99
At Kiss USA
Polish, draw, create your own fashionable nail art with three vibrant colors and a fine-tip precision brush. Add nail art stickers that are included for a truly unique look. • 3 Paint colors • 2 Sticker sheets
Featured in 1 story
8 Drugstore Products Worn By Celebs At The Met
by Megan Decker