Dora Larsen

Kiran Low Rise Brief

£34.00

Buy Now Review It

At womanhood

Coverage: medium with a VPL free fit. Material: soft stretch tulle, featuring a delicate recycled lace trim. Sustainable: made from recycled yarns. Specific design details: wine, rose pink and rust. Dora Larsen's signature three colour design. Meet the queens of colour combinations. Dora Larsen never fail to make us love their unique colourful lingerie. Classic designs reinvented to suit your stylish needs, the brand oozes a wow factor.