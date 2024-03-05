Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Kindle
Kindle
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon Australia
Need a few alternatives?
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | 16 Gb
BUY
£114.99
£149.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (16 Gb)
BUY
$269.00
Amazon Australia
Amazon
Kindle Scribe
BUY
$594.00
$679.00
Amazon Australia
Amazon
Kindle Oasis
BUY
$364.00
$429.00
Amazon Australia
More from Kindle
Kindle
Kindle Unlimited
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
Kindle
A Court Of Thorns And Roses Ebook Bundle
BUY
$37.99
$60.80
Amazon
Kindle
Kindle (2022 Release)
BUY
$179.00
Amazon Australia
Kindle
Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 Gb)
BUY
$189.99
Amazon
More from Tech & Gadgets
Kindle
Kindle
BUY
$179.00
Amazon Australia
Maison de Sabré
Phone Pouch
BUY
$149.00
Maison de Sabré
JISULIFE
Portable Handheld Fan
BUY
$24.99
Amazon Australia
JETech
Travel Accessories Organizer Case
BUY
$21.99
Amazon Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted