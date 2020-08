Carel

Kina 40mm Buckled Pumps

$421.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Carel Kina 40mm buckled pumps Bright red patent leather Kina 40mm buckled pumps from carel featuring silver-tone hardware, a branded insole, a square tip, side buckle fastenings and a mid high block heel. Made in Italy Composition Lining: Leather 100% Outer: Patent Leather 100% Sole: Leather 100% Designer Style ID: KINA