Fenty Beauty

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty Beauty

HYPER-METALLIC FINISH. ENDLESS WAYS TO GLOW. Give it to me quick: Weightless, longwear cream-powder hybrid highlighter solos and duos with a hyper-metallic finish, born in a colorful range of rule-defying shades designed to make all skin tones pop. Tell me more: Just when you thought Killawatt couldn’t get better. Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighters enter the game with the same creamy texture of the original in a new, mega-reflective, foil-like finish. With intense metallic edge, these buildable, color-rich luminizers come in rule-defying shades that look equally killer on all skin tones. When it comes to choosing a shade, there’s no wrong answer. Take a cue from Rihanna’s personal highlighting technique and rev up your glow with vibrant pops of chrome color. Rihanna’s no-limit approach to highlighting is all about layering Killawatt Foil to create colorful dimension from cheeks to eyes to temples—blurring the line where your highlight begins and eyeshadow ends. Like the bestselling Killawatt you know and love, Killawatt Foil keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its weightless longwear formula — a cream-powder hybrid that instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort. Another win: It’s loaded with extra fine, ultra-smooth shimmer to make all your hyper-metallic gleams come true. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill Weight (single): 7.5 g Fill Weight (duo): 2 x 3.5 g