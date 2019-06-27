Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
ZitSticka

Killa Kit

$29.00
At ZitSticka
KILLA is a zit patch powered by ZitSticka’s signature microdart technology. These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to flood the epicenter of your early-stage zit with targeted ingredients, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best Fourth Of July Beauty Sales
by Karina Hoshikawa