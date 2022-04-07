Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Pink Moon
Kids Bamboo Toothbrush
$6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pink Moon
Made with ethically + sustainably sourced moso bamboo (not the bamboo that pandas eat!) and BPA-free soft vegan bristles.
Need a few alternatives?
Pink Moon
Bamboo Toothbrush
BUY
$7.00
Pink Moon
Pink Moon
Kids Bamboo Toothbrush
BUY
$6.00
Pink Moon
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition
BUY
$429.99
Nordstrom
Ceremonia
Diffuser De Rizos
BUY
$20.00
Ceremonia
More from Pink Moon
Pink Moon
Kids Bamboo Toothbrush
BUY
$6.00
Pink Moon
More from Tools
Pink Moon
Bamboo Toothbrush
BUY
$7.00
Pink Moon
Pink Moon
Kids Bamboo Toothbrush
BUY
$6.00
Pink Moon
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition
BUY
$429.99
Nordstrom
Ceremonia
Diffuser De Rizos
BUY
$20.00
Ceremonia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted