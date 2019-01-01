Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Fazl
Khushee (happiness)
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fazl
Picture this: cranberries and marshmallows having a party allllll over your feet. If that doesn’t appeal, envision red velvet cake or candy canes. Ergo, this is the best day of your foot’s (and stomach’s) life! Happiness is here.
Featured in 1 story
16 Charitable Gifts For The Holidays
by
Sarah Midkiff
