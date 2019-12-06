Kesha Rose Beauty

Kesha Rose Whatever Wherever Wands

$28.00

At HIPDOT

Unleash your darkest desires with this set of 2 dual sided precision liquid eyeliners. Named the Whatever Wherever Wands, these were technically made for the eyes, but you can really use them for whatever you want, wherever you want. Line your lips with gold, etch out a tattoo on your cheek, sign your autograph on your friends chest - get wild, get weird. Pen 1: Cowboy Blues Pen 2: Stay Gold INGREDIENTS: Cowboy Blues: (Blue Shade) Water/Aqua/Eau, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Butylene Glycol, Silica, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tin Oxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol. May Contain [+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510)]. WARNING: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes and keep out of reach of children. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. (Black Shade) Ingredients: Water/Aqua/Eau, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol. May Contain [+/-:Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Black 2 (CI 77266)]. WARNING: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes and keep out of reach of children. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. Stay Gold: (Orange Shade) Water/Aqua/Eau, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Butylene Glycol, Silica, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Mica, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tin Oxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol. May Contain [+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Black 2 (CI 77266)]. WARNING: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes and keep out of reach of children. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. (Gold Shade) Ingredients: Water/Aqua/Eau, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Butylene Glycol, Mica, Silica, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tin Oxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol