Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
LoveShackFancy
Kesari Dress
$475.00
Buy Now
Review It
At loveshackfancy
Need a few alternatives?
Chelsea28
Pleated Puff Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$59.40
$99.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
Poplin Cutout Puff-sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Noralee
Dolly Dress
BUY
$148.00
Noralee
LoveShackFancy
Kesari Dress
BUY
$475.00
loveshackfancy
More from LoveShackFancy
LoveShackFancy
Perfume Library Eau De Parfum Discovery Set
BUY
$15.00
Sephora
LoveShackFancy
Bohème Eau De Parfum Travel Spray
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
LoveShackFancy
Moondance Eau De Parfum Travel Spray
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
LoveShackFancy
Forever In Love Eau De Parfum Travel Spray
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
More from Dresses
Steve Madden
Leena Cutout One-shoulder Cotton Midi Dress
BUY
$70.85
$109.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Tie Waist Long Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$32.97
$79.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$19.97
$49.00
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label
Colette Cutout Satin Slipdress
BUY
$75.90
$138.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted