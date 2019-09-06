KeraCare

Keracare Essential Oils For The Hair (120ml)

£7.60

Treat your hair to this luxurious and ultra protective KeraCare Essential Oils For The Hair. This rich blend of high quality natural oils works to moisture dry hair and scalp to revitalise and replenish locks. Perfect for hot oil scalp and hair treatments, KeraCare Essential Oils For The Hair is suitable for all hair types, its unique formula absorbs easily, leaving no greasy build-up, and leaves locks soft to the touch and full of healthy shine. Directions of use: Distribute a small amount through wet or dry hair. Massage into scalp. Comb through and style.