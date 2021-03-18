Intimately

At Free People

Style No. 55083679; Color Code: 009 Lounge out in this so comfy fuzzy set featured in a washed tie-dye design with a slouchy pullover and matching shorts. Top: Dropped dolman sleeves Crewneck style Exposed seam details Oversized fit Shorts: Drawstring waist Pull-on style Hip pockets Raw-edge hems Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 65 in Top Length: 26.5 in Sleeve Length: 18.5 in Waist: 28 in Hips: 38.5 in Rise: 13.75 in Inseam: 2.5 in