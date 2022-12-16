Paire

Katharine Trouser / 26″ Inseam

$265.00 $225.25

This is our version of a true trouser: tailored, but a bit relaxed and super comfortable. The hidden elastic in the back waistband means there is just the right amount of give in the waistband. Pair it with a tee shirt for a day time look or a show stopping blouse for an evening look- either way these pants will be perfect for the occasion. Made from a lightweight, matte fabric, this pant has the luxe look of suiting but the easy, drapey feel of resort pants. This style runs true to size. This model is 5'8" and wearing a Size 6.