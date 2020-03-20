GECKO

Kalimba 17 Keys Thumb Piano

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

High-quality Materials: Handmade with high-quality mahogany and ore steel bars, giving you a better sense of hearing, vision and touch. Wonderful Sound: Without any music basis, you just move your thumb to get the wonderful music that delights your day long.Applicable: The best instrument for performance, recording, family, outdoor, school, party, and relaxation. Study Guidance: With our professionally produced kalimba learning booklet, it introduces the use and performance method of kalimba in detail.QR Code to watch our video to learn as we guide you and communicate with you Security Protection: EVA kalimba boxes can effectively protect kalimba regardless of performance or collection, preventing moisture, oxidation, scratches, falling, waterproofing and very easy to carry. After-sales Service: 365 days warranty, 90 days unconditional return guarantee. If you have any questions or demanding advice on musical instruments, please feel free to contact us.