Loeffler Randall

Kali Western Heeled Booties

$450.00 $382.50

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Leather: Cowhide Croc-embossed leather Tonal stitching Elastic gores and pull tabs Stacked heel Pointed toe Rubber heel patch at leather sole Imported, Brazil This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #LOEFF41484