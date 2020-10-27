Stila

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Quad

$28.00 $19.60

Buy Now Review It

At Stila

With its ethereal blend of multi-chromatic jewel tones, Kaleidoscope takes your look to another dimension. The finely-milled powders are specially curated for full-tilt versatility. These ultra-soft shadow shades are formulated to build, blend and stay put without glitter fall-out. Blend of silica platelets coat the pigments and allow the particles to reflect a multi-dimensional spectrum of light into one seamless look. Galactic Rose (Soft iridescent pink) Amber Sun (Metallic amber) Purple Rain (Rich metallic dark plum) Ginger Idol (Light tangerine-orange) SIZE: 0.17 oz./5 g