Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Saint Laurent
Kaia Small Satchel
$2450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At David Jones
Saint Laurent Kaia Small Satchel Smooth Leather Bag
Need a few alternatives?
Oroton
Margot Zip Around Crossbody
BUY
$289.00
Oroton
Witchery
Flavia Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$149.95
Witchery
Saint Laurent
Kaia Small Satchel
BUY
$2450.00
David Jones
Acne Studios
Musubi Mini Leather Bag
BUY
$1500.00
mytheresa
More from Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Studded Straw Cowboy Hat
BUY
$358.00
$895.00
Nordstrom
Saint Laurent
Blue Denim Jeans Shorts
BUY
£205.71
Vestiaire Collective
Saint Laurent
50mm Sunglasses
BUY
$372.00
$930.00
Nordstrom
Saint Laurent
Checkerboard Print Denim Skirt
BUY
£212.00
£425.00
Matches Fashion
More from Cross-Body
Oroton
Margot Zip Around Crossbody
BUY
$289.00
Oroton
Witchery
Flavia Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$149.95
Witchery
Saint Laurent
Kaia Small Satchel
BUY
$2450.00
David Jones
Acne Studios
Musubi Mini Leather Bag
BUY
$1500.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted