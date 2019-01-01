Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Modern Citizen
Kaia Ruched Midi Dress
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Modern Citizen
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Banana Republic
Heritage Marled Sweater Dress
$150.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Camille Rowe x Reformation
Mars Dress
$118.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Forever 21
Ribbed High-neck Sweater Dress
$22.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
L'Agence
Lace Dress With Slip
$395.00
from
L'Agence
BUY
More from Modern Citizen
Modern Citizen
Le Mini Rope Tote
$82.00
from
Modern Citizen
BUY
Modern Citizen
Ryan Crew Neck Boyfriend Sweater
$82.00
from
Modern Citizen
BUY
Modern Citizen
Renee Ruched Midi Dress
$148.00
from
Modern Citizen
BUY
Modern Citizen
Wendy Button-front Coat
$112.00
from
Modern Citizen
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted