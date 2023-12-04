Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Staud
Kai Crisscross Halter Top
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Kai Crisscross Halter Top
BUY
$145.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lulus
Remarkably Chic Black Satin Rosette Halter Top
BUY
$39.00
$54.00
Lulus
Cotton On
Jessica V Neck Halter Top
BUY
$13.99
$19.99
Cotton On
Amy Lynn
Faux Leather Metallic Top
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Staud
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
BUY
$510.00
Staud
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Staud
Carver Belted Wool-blend Coat With Removable Scarf
BUY
$995.00
Neiman Marcus
Staud
Bette Sweater Fern
BUY
£285.00
Staud
More from Tops
J. Crew x Anna October
Limited-edition Anna October© X J.crew Feather-trim Str
BUY
$398.00
J. Crew
Staud
Kai Crisscross Halter Top
BUY
$145.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saint Art
Greta Feather Top
BUY
$185.00
Saint Art
Ninety Percent
Nagar Shirt In Turkish Coffee
BUY
$385.00
Ninety Percent
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted