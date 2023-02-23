Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
FIND ME NOW
Kai Check Headband
$14.00
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Find Me Now
Need a few alternatives?
The North Face
Crescent Earband
BUY
$21.00
$29.95
Amazon
66°North
Headband
BUY
$30.00
66°North
Weekday
Fiona Faux Fur Earmuffs
BUY
£19.00
Weekday
Urban Outfitters
Chunky Knitted Headband
BUY
£14.00
£18.00
Urban Outfitters
More from FIND ME NOW
FIND ME NOW
Kai Dress
BUY
$139.00
Find Me Now
FIND ME NOW
Dusty Knit Skirt
BUY
$89.00
Find Me Now
FIND ME NOW
Ruffle Shoulder Bag
BUY
$61.00
$95.00
Find Me Now
FIND ME NOW
Charlie Off Shoulder Dress
BUY
$101.50
$145.00
Find Me Now
More from Hair Accessories
Skims
Claw Clip In Brunette
BUY
$24.00
Skims
Slip
Manhattan Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set
BUY
$22.50
$45.00
Nordstrom
The North Face
Crescent Earband
BUY
$21.00
$29.95
Amazon
DisaxDesigns
Build Your Own Scrunchies Pack
BUY
$10.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted